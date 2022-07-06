OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa took a big step on correcting what is viewed as an economic development wrong during Tuesday's council meeting at City Hall.
The council voted 4-1 to enter a purchase agreement with the Iowa Heartland Historical Connection to buy the Amtrak depot, which housed the Wapello County Historical Society for years.
The purchase would cost the city $480,000, but that money had already been approved during bonding approvals throughout this summer. Council members and staff see the depot as a big piece of a potentially vibrant downtown area.
"A couple years ago, the city had applied for a grant to develop this area. (The depot) was identified as an area for a multi-transportation hub," city administrator Philip Rath said. "We'd like to keep Amtrak coming to the city, but there's also space if you have a Trailways or some other busing system, pedestrian traffic.
"It's almost a cornerstone of what we're looking at doing."
Council member Marc Roe lamented the city not taking ownership of the building earlier.
"We lost a grant that would completely re-imagine what downtown at the time will look like because we didn't have control of that building," he said. "So if we want to look at any time in the future of making the parking lot something other than a broken-down parking lot, then we really need to have possession of that property."
The purchase agreement also includes the adjacent clubhouse; the city is looking at maximizing revenue not only from the current lease with Amtrak and the clubhouse, which provides about $2,700 per month combined, Rath said, but also having the ability to lease out other parts of the building.
Even though the vote passed overwhelmingly, council members Doug McAntire and Cara Galloway had similar concerns; McAntire was the lone dissenting vote.
"I just think the shape that the city is in financially and the lack of staff we have in different departments, I don't think this would be a very wise move at this time with us not having a game plan and borrowing more money to put us in a deeper hole," McAntire said.
Galloway saw an economic benefit, but was concerned about how the city would manage it, given the shortage of staff.
"I guess my concern is that if we purchase this, are we going to continue to overwhelm our employees who already are a bit overwhelmed?" she asked Rath. "Don't get me wrong. I think this building is the heart of our downtown too, but I think these are also things that we need to have open conversations with the public."
Rath said any staff salary would likely come from the two leases by Amtrak and the clubhouse, but that there is also additional revenue for unleased space.
Rath also mentioned that Amtrak is interested in improving the platform area in front of the building, and wanted to lease the clubhouse area while that work is performed, which would bring in rental revenue to the city.
"Amtrak is very interested in having the city as a 'secure partner,' somebody they know is going to be stable, and not raising rent uncontrollably," Rath said. "They also want to extend or renew their lease."
In other business:
• The council passed 4-1 the second reading of the revised animals ordinance, which keeps the pit bull terrier as a "dangerous animal." Following the third reading at the July 19 meeting, the ordinance will be published, and then adopted.
• Rath said a policy for naming streets in honor of influential people will be brought before the council. Last month, a section of Fourth Street was named Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Anytime a street is changed in such a way, it does not affect postal addresses.
"What we'll look to do is have a procedure in place, what the application looks like, what the review process is, etc.," he said.
A handful of people who spoke believe the next dedicated street should be for Sister Irene Munoz between the 300 and 900 blocks of Church Street. Munoz has been a longtime advocate for human rights, particularly in the Hispanic community. Munoz was a founding member of Ottumwa's League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) council.
