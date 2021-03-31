In an effort to create transparency and accountability with some of the city's major goals, the Ottumwa City Council is going cutting-edge for those solutions in the next fiscal year.
The council voted unanimously — with council member Marc Roe absent — to purchase cloud-based software from Envisio in which various department heads could update their progress in real-time for the public, and in a way city leaders could track periodically.
The software will cost $25,000 for the first year, beginning July 1, with $5,000 of that a one-time startup fee city administrator Philip Rath hopes to procure with a community grant from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation. Also, by agreeing to the purchase now, the city was able to include a third plan in the cost for both years of the two-year agreement, which would also cover fiscal year 2023.
"A lot of times, after documents are drafted, you may pull out a few key pieces of information and then they sit on the shelf until someone remembers we did something," Rath said to the council. "Envisio helps to address and identify these issues, and it's designed specifically to build trust with the public, but also helping execute plans, tracking and improving performance and communicating the things we've done."
The council viewed a presentation from Envisio representative Madison Dias, who walked council members and staff though reports, various graphs and charts and a color-coded system for a public dashboard to track progress.
Rath said the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan, Strategic Plan and Capital Improvement Plan would be the first to use the system, but that could change if the city creates any new plans. He also said the new position of Director of Community Development, when it is filled, would likely be the point person for at least the comprehensive plan and strategic plan. Essentially, every city department would have data to enter, typically on a monthly basis.
"As far as the statistics and other things, that information would be pulled from sources we already have," he said. "So once have that part established, there should be very little maintenance month to month. It's about getting that communication to the public, things that we should be doing on a regular basis anyway."
It didn't take long to win the council members over. Council member Matt Dalbey asked about the consistency of department heads to keep their progress current, and wondered if the money spent on an annual basis would be worth it.
"It's a pretty big expenditure. I know you guys are well in charge here, but is this something we'll definitely get good value out of for the money?" he asked.
Rath was confident it would be money well-spent.
"I don't know the exact figure, but we spent somewhere in the ballpark of $150,000 for the comprehensive plan, and any other plan is probably $20,000 to $50,000," he said. "I see the value added as being able to make sure that those plans are carried forward, and that we have full knowledge for myself, council, and the other staff to know what we spent that money on is being seen through.
"So say we add housing, which is one of the core tenants of the comprehensive plan. We see the progress there, and you're going to see increased assessed values, and that is going to cover the cost of this tenfold," Rath said. "It's about being able to communicate our successes about what we're doing in the community, the changes we've been making in our culture and attitude."
Dalbey agreed.
"Just the transparency part alone, and allowing the public to actually see if our comprehensive plan is being followed and to what extent, that's value-added right there, I think."
Rath said it would be likely anywhere from August to October before seeing the results the new system, contingent on "our success with placing a Director of Community Development."
In other business, the council:
• Set a public hearing for Tuesday to approve plans and estimated cost for the Rehabilitate Runway 4/22 Project at the Ottumwa Regional Airport. Rath said the project will be funded fully by the Federal Aviation Administration and not from the airport fund.
"We have a project in the queue which would fall under that funding," he said. "But we have to have it approved by the end of April, and hopefully we can get council approval May 4 if we have good numbers."
The project consists of pavement marking removal, crack repair and pavement patching, among other fixes. Bids are due to the city by April 27.