OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa's 17th deer season for bow hunters began on Sept. 17 and recently concluded on Jan. 10.
During the season, 54 hunters registered with the police department to participate in the program, 38 were successful in harvesting at least one deer. During the four-month season, 89 does, eight bucks, and seven button bucks were harvested, bringing the total harvest number to 104.
Out of the registered hunters, 20 qualified for buck tags that will be issued for the 2023-24 season next fall.
The Ottumwa city deer hunting program was started in the fall of 2005 as a means to reduce the deer population in the city. Since then, a total of 1,306 deer have been harvested from within the city limits through the program.
The start of the city's 2023-24 deer season for bow hunters will be announced this summer.
