OTTUMWA — For both the Christmas and New Year's holidays, the city of Ottumwa has announced schedule and service changes to accommodate the holidays, which fall on Fridays.
The week of Christmas, customers who normally have trash and recycling collection on Friday will not have it Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. County customers' trash and recycling pickup will be Dec. 22 and Dec. 29. Bulk items normally picked up on Thursday will be moved to the 22nd and 29th.
Several city offices will also be closed for the Christmas holiday:
• The city of Ottumwa departments and City Hall offices will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Building and Code Enforcement Department will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. the next two weeks.
• The Ottumwa Police Department Records Desk will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
• The Ottumwa Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St. will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
• The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Dec. 26.
• The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and the recycling center will be closed Christmas Day. The landfill will be open regular hours Christmas Eve and Dec. 26. The recycling center will continue to stay closed Dec. 26.
• Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.