OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa will close several of its services starting Friday for the Christmas holiday.
The list of closures is as follows:
• The city's departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Friday and Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, the Building and Code Enforcement Department will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. the next two weeks.
• The Ottumwa Police Department records desk will be closed Friday and Dec. 27.
• The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St. will be closed Friday and Dec. 27.
• The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Friday, Christmas Day and Dec. 27.
• The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center will be closing at 3 p.m. Friday and be closed Christmas Day.
• Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• There will be no changes to trash and recycling pick-up.