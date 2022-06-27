The City of Ottumwa has announced any services changes or closures for Independence Day. A number of city offices and services are affected by the holiday.
Please note the following:
— City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. The City Building Code and Inspections Department are open for reduced holiday hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday that week.
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro Offices will be closed Monday.
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St. will be closed Monday.
— The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Monday.
— The Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will be open until noon Saturday and closed Monday.
— Monday’s trash and recycling will be collected on July 5. All yard waste, bulky items, and county trash and recycling will be collected on July 7.
* The Beach Ottumwa will be open on Independence Day from noon-8 p.m., weather permitting. Park hours are subject to change due to weather.
