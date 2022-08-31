OTTUMWA — Monday is the state and federal Labor Day holiday, and the City of Ottumwa has announced the following closings for the day:
— City departments and offices at City Hall, Ottumwa Cemetery, the Ottumwa Public Library, Ottumwa Water and Hydro, the Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will all be closed.
— Regular non-commercial curbside trash and recycling will be postponed one day due to the holiday. Collections normally done on Monday will be picked up Tuesday. City bulky item and yard waste that is normally on Tuesdays will be moved to Thursday. This means all bulky item, appliance and yard waste collection for both north and south side routes will be on Thursday.
For bulky item or appliance collection the week of the holiday, please call Bridge City Sanitation at (641) 682-1700 by Wednesday at 3 p.m.
There are no other changes to the city or county trash collection routes.
— The city's Building and Code Enforcement department will be open holiday hours the week of Labor Day. The department will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
