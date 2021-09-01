OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa, and all of its offices, will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
This list includes City Hall, Ottumwa Cemetery, Ottumwa Public Library, Ottumwa Water and Hydro, the Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill.
Regular non-commercial curbside trash and recycling will be postponed one day due to the holiday. Collections that normally take place on Monday will be picked up Tuesday.
City bulky item and yard waste that is normally on Tuesdays will be moved to Thursday. That means all bulky items, appliance and yard waste collection for both north side and south side routes will be on Thursday. For bulky item or appliance collection the week of the holiday, customers should call Bridge City Sanitation at (641) 682-1700 by Wednesday at 3 p.m. There are no other changes to the city or county trash collection routes.
The City of Ottumwa Health and Inspections Department will be open holiday hours the week of Labor Day. The department will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.