OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa's services will be altered to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
City offices will be closed that day, while other changes will be made:
• Ottumwa Public Works central garage will be closed.
• The Ottumwa Police Department records desk will be closed.
• The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St., will be closed.
• The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed.
• The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed.
• Residential trash and recycling normally collected on Monday will be picked up Tuesday. North and south side bulky item collection, as well as Christmas tree collection, will be done Jan. 20. All other trash collection and recycling routes remain the same. There will be no changes to county customer collection dates.
• The Beach Ottumwa will be open from 5 a.m.-noon for lap swim and regular programs.
• Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices at 230 Turner Drive will be open regular hours.