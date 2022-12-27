The City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Monday, in observance of the New Year'S Holiday.
A number of municipal government offices and services will be closed including:
— The Ottumwa Public Library will be open regular hours — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. — on Saturday, but be closed Monday.
— The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and the Recycling Center will be open regular hours Saturday. Both facilities will be closed on Monday.
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office will be closed Monday.
— The Ottumwa Police Department Records Desk will be closed on Monday.
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the New Year’s Holiday.
— The Beach Ottumwa will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
— Trash and recycling normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday. All yard waste and bulky items will be collected Jan. 5.
