OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa will be amending its schedule next week to observe the New Year's holiday.
The following changes will go into effect:
• The city's departments and business offices at City Hall will be closed Dec. 31 to observe New Year's Day.
• The Ottumwa Public Library will be open until 7 p.m. Dec. 30, and be open regular hours on New Year's Eve, but will be closed New Year's Day.
• The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and the Recycling Center will be closed New Year's Day. Both facilities will be open regular hours New Year's Eve.
• The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office will be closed New Year's Eve.
• The Ottumwa Police Department records desk will be closed New Year's Eve.
• Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices will be closed Dec. 30 and New Year's Eve.
• The Beach Ottumwa will be open normal hours New Year's Day.
• There will be no changes to trash and recycling pick-up.