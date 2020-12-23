OTTUMWA — For the second week in a row, city schedules are adjusting due to a holiday next week.
• Departments and offices for the city of Ottumwa at City Hall; the Ottumwa Public Works Central Garage; the Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office; and the Ottumwa Police Department records desk will be closed Friday, Jan. 1.
• The Ottumwa Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, and be closed Friday, Jan. 1.
• Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1.
• The Beach Ottumwa will be open from 5 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Day.
• The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed Friday, Jan. 1. The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill will be open normal hours, 7 a.m. to noon, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The Recycling Center will stay closed Saturdays.
• Trash and recycling pickup normally collected Fridays will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 31. County trash and recycling pickup as well as bulky item collection will be Tuesday, Dec. 29. Deadline to call for bulk pickup is 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.