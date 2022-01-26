OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has opened up its first poll to residents to obtain feedback on various topics and issues of community interest.
The first poll asks for feedback on the Bird e-scooters, which the council agreed to last year so residents could get around downtown areas of the city in a more energy-efficient manner. The scooters are of no cost to the city, but the city must decide later this year whether to continue its agreement with the company.
Questions for the poll are both yes-no, but some also allow residents to check multiple boxes on both their concerns and perceived benefits of the scooters.
Resident's can find the poll through a link on the city's website home page. Polling ends Feb. 14, and the city will continue to update the poll with other topics moving forward.