OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has announced service changes and closures for the week of the Thanksgiving holiday.
City departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, in observance of the holiday.
Also:
— Weekly curbside trash and recycling collection dates inside city limits are not affected by the holiday. Rural trash and recycling customers normally collected Thursdays will be collected on Tuesday the week of Thanksgiving.
— Thursday yard waste and bulky item collection (north of the Des Moines River) will be moved up to Tuesday the week of the holiday only. Customers needing yard waste pick-up/bulky item pick up need to call in before 3 p.m. on Monday for collection that week.
— The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The facility will be open regular hours Friday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon.
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St. will be closed Thursday and Friday.
— The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, then resume regular hours Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
— The Beach Ottumwa will be closed Thanksgiving weekend, Thursday through Sunday. This includes lap swim and open swim.
