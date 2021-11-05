OTTUMWA — Thursday, Nov. 11 is the state and federal holiday to observe Veterans Day. There will be no change to city trash and recycling collections.
County trash collection, bulky items and yard waste will be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 9 for both north and south sides. For bulky item or appliance collection the week of the holiday, please call Bridge City Sanitation at 641-682-1700 by 3 p.m. on Monday. City offices and facilities closed Thursday, Nov. 11 for the holiday include:
— City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office
— Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center
— Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill
— The Ottumwa Public Library
The City of Ottumwa's Building and Code Enforcement Department (formerly Health and Inspections) will be open holiday hours the week of Veterans Day — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, closed Thursday.