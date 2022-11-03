OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has announced schedule changes and closures to commemorate Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
City trash and recycling collection customers whose collection day is Friday will be picked up on Thursday. All yard waste, bulky items and country trash and recycling will be collected on Tuesday.
For bulky item or appliance collection the week of the holiday, call Bridge City Sanitation at (641) 682-1700 by 3 p.m. Monday.
City offices and facilities closed for Veterans Day include:
— City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall.
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices.
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office.
— The Ottumwa Police Department Records Desk.
— Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center.
— Ottumwa/Wapello County Landfill.
— The Ottumwa Public Library.
The city's Building and Code Enforcement Department will be open holiday hours the week of Veterans Day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but will be closed Friday.
Reservoir to be drained
Ottumwa Water and Hydro has contracted with Michels Engineering to install a new lower seal on the northernmost gate at the Hydro Electric Plant.
In order to perform the work, the reservoir began to be drained Thursday. The area near the construction site will be closed to the public during this time. Once the work is complete the reservoir will be refilled. Residents are encouraged to avoid this area.
