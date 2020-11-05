OTTUMWA — Several offices will be closing Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
Closed offices for the city of Ottumwa include all departments and offices at City Hall; Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices; the Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office; Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center; Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill; and the Ottumwa Public Library.
In addition, changes in the bulky item and yard waste collection will be altered for the holiday. Bulky item and appliance collection will be Tuesday; those with items ready for pickup need to call Bridge City Sanitation at 641-682-1700 by 3 p.m. Monday. Yard waste pickup on both the north and south sides will also be Tuesday, as will county trash collection.
The Ottumwa Health and Inspections Department will be open holiday hours next week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the week, except for Wednesday, when the office will be closed.