OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council approved resolutions to purchase bond agreements for capital improvement projects for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The resolution passed unanimously, with council member Bob Meyers absent. Initially, the city gave a ballpark figure of $9 million based on the uncertainty in interest rates, but the actual amount will be just under $7.4 million due to fees and other taxes, plus a low rate of 1.6%.
Still, the total will be used to cover improvements to public safety, parks and streets, among other projects in the capital improvement plan through June 30, 2022.
"There are a lot of projects that I think are for the needs and wants of our residents," city finance director Kala Mulder said Wednesday. "The rates we're getting are probably the best the city has ever received. Yes, we're taking on debt, but we're also trying to listen to what our people are wanting.
"I think by June 30, 2022, we're going to see a substantial difference and the tangible benefits."
Mulder believed it was important to get the financial aspects cleared up now so city departments could begin to bid out the projects in the plan, which includes funding to public safety, the airport and several street projects, as well as improvements to city buildings.
"It kind of frees us up now so we can plan things for this summer and next," she said.
The council also approved a refinancing to pay for loans issued in 2011, valued at just under $1.4 million. The city was able to lower the interest rate to 1.6%, from the original 4.2% from 10 years ago, saving the city just under $200,000.
In other business:
The council approved the go-ahead to seek an Iowa Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant for an abandoned building at 131 E. Main St., the site of the old First National Bank building. The State Historic Preservation Office of Iowa, which oversees the grant money, is offering up to $125,000 to local governments in communities of less than 50,000 people.
The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
"It's at one of the most visible intersections in downtown. It plays an important part in our downtown district, and remediating this condition is an important part in continuing to drive economic development downtown," city planner Zach Simonson told the council. "We think where the city is a temporary custodian, putting in some resources to set it in the right direction and encourage a full rehabilitation by the next owner would be exactly what this grant is looking for."
Simonson said the main repairs would be terra cotta stabilization on the building, as well as removal of asbestos.
"We hope we could take some of the biggest obstacles to development and drive it in the right direction," he said.
A 30% match is required for the grant, which would amount to about $37,000, but the hope is that the city could make that back with the sale of the building.
Councilman Marc Roe said there were items still in the building and asked Simonson if they were removed. The city currently owns those items, but gave previous owners opportunities to remove them.
"We've looked at those, and some have value. There are some tools, lots of equipment, a player piano. We're working with Main Street Ottumwa to get those items out of the building," he said. "This spring or summer we're looking at hosting an auction to divest of those items, with the idea being to split the proceeds between the Historic Preservation Commission and Main Street Ottumwa."