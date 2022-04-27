The City of Ottumwa is looking for feedback on Pit-Bull and Breed Specific Restrictions City Council will be voting on in the near future.
Residents are asked to visit www.ottumwa.us and access the Poll feature on the main page to answer three questions regarding the future legislation. The poll became live Wednesday and will end Tuesday.
Even though residents are encouraged to respond, the poll is a reflection of responses within a set period of time and may not be representative of the entire population of Ottumwa or hose who have an interest in the City.
Poll results are not definitive and are only one way staff and elected officials may receive information. As such, poll results should not be expected to reflect future actions taken by the City Council.