OTTUMWA — City officials approved a purchase option Friday for a proposed housing and business development that will use a portion of the Washington Street parking lot.
The action does not actually sell the property. But it locks in Cutler Development, LLC’s, option for the site. The final agreement comes later, and the developer is also seeking state and federal incentives.
Planning and Development Director Kevin Flanagan said the project includes mixed-income housing. The ground floor will include business space. When Councilwoman Holly Berg asked about how the purchase price was determined, Flanagan said the actual sale would involve “a larger development agreement.”
“It will have a commercial value that we will know at that time for us to be able to quantify that,” he said. “We will have the property appraised, which we have not completed yet.”
Councilman Matt Dalbey asked how many units for housing would be available. There is not a final figure. “We’re estimating right now there’ll be approximately 24, but that all depends on how we end up working out our actual logistics,” Flanagan said.
Dalbey also asked about how the site would be managed after construction. That’s a concern he has raised after complaints about prior developments.
“They’re going to hire a management company, or are they small enough to where they’re going to be overseeing it?” he asked.
“I know some other developments that we’ve had haven’t turned out to be the greatest,” Dalbey continued. “So I was wondering if we’re putting anything additional, how are we going to oversee it. Because once it’s here, it’s here.”
Flanagan said he has heard complaints similar to those Dalbey referenced.
“We are looking for a certain standard that’s a little bit different,” he said.
The council voted 4-0 in favor of the agreement. Councilman Marc Roe was not present. Council members also backed a resolution supporting Cutler’s bid for state and federal assistance. The city’s support is tax increment financing capped at $2.5 million, though Flanagan said it is unlikely the full amount will be tapped.
“We are probably likely to fall far short of that,” he said.
Dalbey said he is inclined to support the project, but cautioned that the city will reach a point at which it will not be economically feasible to continue using incentives and abatements when tax revenue is badly needed.
The city also gave a hint of what things will look like when The Beach reopens. Parks Director Gene Rathje said the indoor facility will open again on Monday, after the facility is deep cleaned. Signs will remind people about the need for social distancing. Additional steps will be taken when the outdoor portion is allowed to reopen, and Rathje said plans are being made for those needs.
The pools themselves will not be a risk to visitors. “Chlorine kills viruses and bacteria,” Rathje said.
Both indoor and outdoor capacities will be limited. The initial opening begins Monday for lap swimming only. Hours are 5:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Swimming lessons will begin June 15.