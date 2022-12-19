OTTUMWA — A number of City of Ottumwa offices will be closed for the Christmas holiday including:
— City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Friday, and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Building and Code Enforcement Department will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. the next two weeks.
— The Ottumwa Police Department Records Desk will be closed Friday and Monday.
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St. will be closed Friday and Monday.
— The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Saturday and Monday.
— The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and the Recycling Center will be closing at 3 p.m. Friday, and will be closed Saturday and Monday.
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices will be closed Friday and Monday.
— Trash and recycling normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday Dec. 27. All yard waste and bulky items will be collected on Dec. 29.
— The Beach will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.