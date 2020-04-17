OTTUMWA — Just months after the city rejected a bid by 10-15 Transit to take over bus service, it appears Ottumwa may reverse course.
Tuesday’s city council meeting includes discussion of an agreement transferring Ottumwa Transit services, equipment and facilities to 10-15 Transit. The proposed agreement takes effect July 1.
Under the terms of the agreement, “10-15 Transit shall provide and operate all transit services within the City of Ottumwa.” That includes fixed routes along with paratransit and demand response services. It sets fixed route fares at $1 per ride and paratransit at $2 per ride.
The agreement gives 10-15 Transit no claim to the tax levy used to fund Ottumwa Transit. That levy was lowered in the budget for the upcoming year. That trend could continue.
“We may not be able to immediately eliminate the levy, but we can certainly reduce it,” City Administrator Philip Rath said. “We will still have some minimal costs.”
Ottumwa will transfer at least $407,000 to 10-15 Transit as part of the agreement, and not all jobs appear to be guaranteed. The paragraph including that says some funds may be “used for the payment of any personnel related costs due to the loss of jobs related to the transfer of service to 10-15 Transit.”
There is some potential for continuity. The agreement commits 10-15 Transit to hiring “up to 12 current drivers of Ottumwa Transit, and more if needed, upon meeting the employment qualifications required of current 10-15 employees.” Those positions will include benefits.
Rath said the loss of jobs for longtime employees was a sticking point for council members in January, when the city rejected a takeover bid from 10-15 Transit. The hirings may not happen immediately, though. Demand for 10-15 Transit services has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the obligation for hiring only begins when operations levels return to what they were at the beginning of 2020.
Rath said Ottumwa Transit’s own numbers have been hit by the pandemic as well. While that wasn’t a driving factor behind the new proposal, it was a factor that has been hard to ignore. While both Rath and Finance Director Kala Mulder said this week there are no firm figures yet for the effect the pandemic and closures have had on the city’s financial picture, it isn’t good.
“It’s going to have, we don’t know the total impact, but it’s going to have an impact on our budget,” Rath said.
Part of the difficulty is in not knowing how fast spending will rebound once restrictions ease.
“We can guesstimate at this point, but until things open up again we won’t really know,” Mulder said.
Council members will also be asked to consider setting aside $100,000 to cover costs from Bridge View Center connected to the facility’s lost revenue. Some might be recovered later, Rath said, but it’s too soon to know.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The council chambers at City Hall will not be open to the public, but the meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel. Those who wish to comment during public hearings may call 641-683-4581 during the hearings.