Franchise fees within the city of Ottumwa may be gone for now.
They certainly aren't forgotten.
City officials continue to wrestle with how to bring in more revenue, but those options seem limited at this time. Franchise fees would have required residents and businesses — even non-taxpaying entities — to pay an average of about $4.30 per month more in gas and electric usage. That amounts to about one Venti Caffe Latte from Starbucks per month.
However, the city council couldn't take the plunge at its meeting two weeks ago, leaving city officials in a bind after seemingly having an agreement in place to move forward.
"I saw this as an investment back into the community, because the ones who are impacted are also the ones who will benefit from it," city administrator Philip Rath said Thursday. "This was a piece of the puzzle, and it was pulled off the table."
A 3% franchise fee, which is what was before the council to approve, would have brought in about $1.6 million annually to the city to provide a yearly stream of revenue, in additional to all other levies that generate revenue. Though the franchise fee agreement required 25 years, the percentage could be evaluated annually and adjusted as part of the budget process.
So what can the city do now? According to mayor Rick Johnson, it's anticipated franchise fees will once again come before the council "in a couple months."
"We're not going to wait," he said.
The next six to eight months are likely to be critical for the city to maintain its current level of services. Should franchise fees continue to be an option that isn't approved, funds may have to be lowered to balance the budget, which would raise property taxes just as the city has begun lowering them.
"I don't want to say that if we don't revisit this in two months, we're laying people off or doing anything like that. I don't think we have to necessarily go there, and I try to avoid scare tactics," Rath said. "But we do have to have a plan in place. We can draw down fund balances to buy time during a budget cycle. That is an option.
"But if council is going to say we're going to draw down funds to pay for things and keep the same level of services, then I'm hoping there is a plan in place on the backside. How are we getting revenue? Or what are we eliminating to make sure we can balance our budget?"
Layoffs are a last resort, said Rath, who would rather look at service levels than personnel levels; the city has cut 26 jobs in the last decade.
There were many incorrect perceptions about the fees, Rath said. There was a narrative that the fees were simply self-serving to the city when it came to hiring staff and giving pay raises. Indeed, the fees would help address shortages, but only explicitly in public safety.
The fees also would provide a boost to economic development projects, street repair, energy-efficient incentives for low-income earners, among other perks. If a project was completed using franchise fees, money would be freed up for something else under the revenue purpose statement, a broad document that outlines how franchise fees would be spent.
There also was the perception of the fees being a "tax," except everyone — landlords, homeowners, businesses, churches and schools — all contribute. That is not true for a tax.
Yet, the fear of current inflation, which no one has control over at the local level and is affecting governments at every level, was enough for the council to table changing the city's ordinance that would put the franchise fees in place. Should the council take up the issue again, it wouldn't have to start from scratch; both revenue purpose statements for gas and electric have been approved, so the only action would be on changing the utilities ordinance, which would consist of three readings.
However, no one knows how long inflation will last, Rath said, and with the city continuing to cut property taxes, he felt this time was a good time. Council members didn't necessarily agree, citing the negative impact an increase would have on fixed-income residents.
More puzzling to Rath was what transpired between a June 21 work session to discuss the fees, and the July 19 council meeting. He believed he had an agreement with a majority of the council for a 3% fee rate, instead of the state-maximum 5% allowed by the state that Rath originally sought.
"I guess the franchise fee was kind of a thing where there is a movement, a renaissance, so to speak, in the city, with downtown projects happening," Rath said. "This was kind of a piece of the puzzle to help us get there, and further that.
"That was the frustrating thing," he said. "So now it's like, I'm sitting there, and I'm thinking, 'OK, well if you don't want this, if the community doesn't really want this, if they don't want to improve, then what are we doing?' We could run the status quo, but that's a different path."
Rath said in the weeks and months prior to bringing the fees before the council, he spent time with businesses to discuss how the fees would impact them. He acknowledged there was reluctance, but there was also a bigger picture involved.
"They weren't happy, but they understood. They saw what we were trying to do," he said. "It wasn't just us. The school district, other community organizations, GOPIP had a presentation. These entities are all trying to do more. The want to invest back into the community, provide more for our residents.
"So I understand there could be a greater impact on people that live on a fixed income. At the same time, they're also the same population that may receive an even greater benefit. We're trying to provide services here for everybody in the community."
Yet, Rath believes his work to prepare franchise fee options hasn't gone in vain. He sympathized with residents who would be more affected than others.
"When I was growing up, my dad was laid off a few times. Even in my adult life, we've lived paycheck to paycheck," he said. "I was cutting the cord before it become a thing. But we're resilient, and we have choices that we make. I don't want to minimize that."
