The Ottumwa City Council agenda is set up with the possibility of appointing someone to fill the vacancy created by councilman Skip Stevens's resignation.
Then again, it's not a guarantee.
During today's meeting, the council will conduct open interviews with the applicants to serve out the rest of Stevens' term. Four out of the five applicants spoke for a few minutes before the council at its Aug. 3 meeting.
However, the council voted to conduct interviews with each individually at a later date despite the remarks each candidate made. So, the council will either appoint a candidate Tuesday, or at the next meeting, which is Sept. 7. The council has 60 days from Stevens's resignation date (Aug. 1) to fill the seat.
Whoever is appointed will serve out the remainder of Stevens's term, which ends in January, but could run for the full term on the November ballot. Stevens resigned on Aug. 1 for health reasons.
Regardless of the outcome, major changes are likely coming to the council and mayor's office. The council is expected to have at least two open seats (Stevens's and Holly Berg's), and potentially a third as Matt Dalbey is also up for re-election. There also will be an open seat for mayor, as Tom Lazio will retire following his term.
Candidate filing has been ongoing since Aug. 9, and wraps up Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. According to Iowa law, a primary will be held when the number of candidates who file is more than twice the number of seats to be filled; in this case, if there are seven residents running for council, and three for mayor.
The council is also expected to receive sports facility and broadband updates from city administrator Philip Rath, and there will be a special work session scheduled for Sept. 14 to discuss the HVAC and City Hall remodel projects.
Also on the agenda, the parks and recreation department is recommending a rate increase for birthday party usage of The Beach. The department is proposing a rate of $100 for an indoor party (up from $90) and $125 for an outdoor party (up from $105).
As part of the consent agenda, the council is expected to approve revised three-year contracts with Indian Hills regarding the use of a hangar at Ottumwa Regional Airport and maintenance services for the aircraft.
Prior to the meeting the board of health will conduct public hearings for structures at 238 N. Moore St., 218 S. Willard St., and 306 E. Park Ave. Two of the properties sustained fires.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors are expected to extend a contract the county has with Indian Hills Community College regarding the Eighth Judicial District court's use of the college's amenities.
The courthouse elevator replacement project, which is nearing completion, has temporarily forced all court services except for magistrate court to move off-site and use classrooms at IHCC. The original contract expired Friday, and Indian Hills starts fall classes on Aug. 30.
The supervisors will discuss a funding agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation regarding a bridge replacement over Brush Creek on 15th Street south of Ottumwa. The estimated cost is $500,000.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to pass the 2021 multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.
The supervisors also will also have a public hearing to close and vacate 180th Street between 90th Avenue and 100th Avenue, and will approve the hire of Andrea Williams as a dispatcher in the sheriff's office to fill a vacant position.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room at the courthouse, and will be live-streamed on the county's YouTube channel.