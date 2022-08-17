OTTUMWA — A state law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds regarding all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles could allow the City of Ottumwa to revisit its own ordinance on the matter.
Reynolds signed a law during the latest legislative session that adds restrictions for ATV drivers, as well as distinguishes where ATVs can be operated. House File 2130, which went into effect July 1, now makes it law that drivers should be at least 18 and carry liability insurance. Also, the law sets the maximum speed limit at 35 mph.
The law is much more descriptive than Ottumwa's ordinance, and city administrator Philip Rath said the city currently doesn't have any streets designated for operation of ATVs. However, the city has the discretion to create those designations. The only areas that currently allow for ATV use is in Greater Ottumwa Park when the ponds are frozen. Also, ATVs are only supposed to go 15 mph in the city.
"However, it has been recognized that there has been an increase in these vehicles driving city streets, and anyone doing so may be subject to citation," Rath said.
Council member Marc Roe said he's seen plenty of ATVs in his neighborhood, and that has led to bigger questions in his mind.
"I've seen people flying up and down the street with those things," he said. "I question whether some of them are 18, and I question by the way they're driving, if they know how to drive and if they had an active driver's license.
"But if we do have the ability to regulate that, I think we should probably be doing that," he said. "From a public safety concern, I worry just a little bit. There's people driving those things at 40 mph, and I think they forget they're motorized vehicles."
Under the new law:
— ATVs must have operational headlights, tail lights, horn and rearview mirrors, and they can drive day or night
— If driving on a state two-lane highway or county highway, it must be over the most direct and accessible route to an ATV park or trail, the nearest county road, or an authorized city street
— Riders may cross a four-lane highway at an intersection from an authorized road as long as it's not an interstate highway
— ATVs and UTVs can't drive on a gravel or paved roadway marked as under construction, closed or a detour for normal traffic
— The vehicles may be restricted from county roadways during special events such as RAGBRAI
— The vehicles may only be operated on state highways, not four-lane or interstate highways. They may be driven on any county unpaved gravel road
Mayor Rick Johnson asked police chief Chad Farrington if he's had to make a lot of citations since the law when into effect. Farrington said that the department takes a more educational approach to ATV drivers before determining if a citation is needed.
Resident Joe Damerval spoke in favor of the city revisiting its current ordinance. He said cities around Ottumwa — specifically Oskaloosa and Agency — have relaxed rules for ATVs and UTVs.
"I think it would be very beneficial for tourists to come to Ottumwa, and be able to bring their UTV and ride trails in Ottumwa, stay at a hotel, take their golf court to the river, go fishing, stuff like that," he said. "I go to Agency and one of my friends lives there and we're allowed to ride his golf court around town and see friends and neighbors. That would be nice.
"If you look at Oskaloosa's ordinance, they have it for golf carts, ATVs, UTVs, everything," Damerval said. "I agree with all the laws that came down from the state, but we need to make it beneficial for our citizens."
Damerval acknowledged the safety aspect of cracking down on ATVs, but he said safety is a major perk to the vehicles.
"Most of these are safer than motorcycles and have seatbelts on them," he said. "Most of them are the price of a car, and they are safe. They have doors and netting and are completely enclosed.
"I know there are plenty of citizens of Ottumwa that want this to happen."
Johnson was optimistic a potential revision to the ordinance would come before the council "because it sounds like it's going to continue to be an issue that people want addressed."
