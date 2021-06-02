OTTUMWA — Can $6 million in construction costs go as far as it used to?
Ted Payseur has some concerns.
Payseur, an engineer with Veenstra & Kimm Inc, who has been one of the leaders behind the City of Ottumwa's sewer separation project from the start, spoke to the city council Tuesday at City Hall and encouraged officials to revisit a consent decree the city entered with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in 2007.
Under that agreement, the city negotiated an 85% reduction in flow and load as part of the project. It took almost five years for the city to agree to a compliance schedule with the DNR, allowing for 30 years to complete the project.
But prices of materials have gone up recently, which could potentially slow the project.
"The part that's distressing is we've had some lettings recently," Payseur said. "This happened to be asphalt, but it was 40% over last year's bids. We're trying to stick to the idea of $6 million a year.
"But we may find we're not going to get as much done unless we have some help from loans and grants," he said. "So it's time to do that, and I want to help you decide the best way to approach that and go after it."
Public works director Larry Seals believed those discussions will take place. At issue was designing and constructing almost a mile of storm sewer pipe for the Blake's Branch Phase 8 East of Iowa Street portion of the project, and the estimated total cost of the construction part of the project is $3 million.
"Some of our original projections were fairly close, but as we get into this area, we're finding that our expenses far exceeded our original estimates in 2007," he said. "Some of the things we've worked on with the state is affordability, and that's where Ted talks about going back and discussing with the DNR, and at what point do we slow down. Right now we can continue about a $6 million a year program. Keep in mind, that also does quite a bit of street surfacing. The size of the pipe, depth, location, number of pipes ... there's a lot of things we have to weigh."
Seals mentioned a $2.4 billion project in Kansas City, Missouri, which has been renegotiated with the EPA for extensions as prices have risen.
"It's a lengthy process with the regulatory people. When we negotiated this compliance schedule, we were with EPA attorneys, DNR attorneys and our attorneys," he said. "That was a process that seemed to go on forever."
The city has funding from loans and local option sales tax money set aside for the Division 2 and 3A phase of the Phase 8 project, which includes the area of Birch and Fourth streets to the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Kruger Street. The cost of that part of the overall project is $10 million, and is scheduled to be completed Jan. 6, 2023.
Payseur said there are some logistical hurdles, which could be complicated by rising prices.
"All the side streets are about the same age and the utilities are the same age," Payseur said. "We're working with waterworks to see what their needs are, but we also need to decide how much paving to bring back and trying to stay within the right of way so we don't have a lot of easements to acquire.
"So we've made some assumptions about what we're trying to do," he said. "And we're going to try to focus on staying with $6 million a year, but again, with the way prices are rising, we may not be able to get as much done as we'd hoped. We'll see what happens."
In other business:
• City administrator Philip Rath set two dates for work sessions this month. On June 22, council, staff and various committees and boards will discuss their relationships with each other. Also, a work session to discuss the human rights commission will take place June 29. Monica Stone, Deputy Director of the Division of Community Advocacy and Services at the Iowa Department of Human Rights will be on hand to speak with council, staff and others who have been involved in the conversation. Both sessions will begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.
• Councilwoman Holly Berg noted "Downtown Is Back" will be June 17-19, with multiple events downtown, including a Bike Night, Main Street yard sale, vendors, etc.
• Mayor Tom Lazio said there would be a ribbon-cutting at the Ottumwa Regional Airport June 26 at 11 a.m. in conjunction with the Balloon Races.