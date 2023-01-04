OTTUMWA — It has the kid-in-the-candy-store feel to it.
Now, it's up to the City of Ottumwa to start making decisions.
The city council approved the master plan for Greater Ottumwa Park during the first meeting of the year Tuesday at City Hall, leaving the city wondering how, when and where to start.
The plan, which took over a year from start to finish to develop, splits the 300-acre park into four zones, two on each side of U.S. 34 and Wapello Street to form a clover. The plan covers everything from quality-of-life aspects to bolstered outdoor activities, to infrastructure improvement.
The price tag, if everything in the plan comes to fruition, checks in just short of $77 million. However, that sum is built out over a couple of decades, or as funding becomes available.
"There were a lot of differing opinions on what we should do and what breadth we should do it," said Benjamin Boyd, the lead project manager for Design Workshop, the firm tasked with putting together the plan. "I think people's priorities often overlapped.
"When we walked in, we thought there might be a little bit of tension based on peoples' wants and desires," Boyd said. "What we found is actually people really have a strong desire to work together."
The process involved four public meetings, one last spring and one last fall, as well as 10 stakeholder meetings and survey results of over 500 residents.
The plan involves the following, but it is at the city's discretion how to proceed:
— Zone A is the northwest quadrant of the Wapello Street-U.S. 34 intersection. The quadrant will focus on developing up to a dozen soccer fields, and have a condensed, but improved, dog park with a new agility course. The soccer fields will be built in a way as to not interfere with the levee.
— Zone B is the northeast quadrant, including Sycamore Park to the Bridge View Center. This area will include the 12 tennis courts that are proposed to be built this spring, as well as the proposed indoor sports complex. Pickleball courts will be built near where the current tennis courts are across from the Bridge View Center. The area of the Bridge View Center could include an amphitheater, with parking across the Des Moines River, as well as near the current Little League fields, which would be torn out. The Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge, when repaired, could connect the area to downtown.
— Zone C is the southwest quadrant, which is the west side of the Oxbow behind Quincy Place Mall. This area is designed for "passive" outdoor activity, namely fishing, rowing and paddling. However, this area will be the main campground and events area similar to the way it is now, and could add a pavilion, tent camping and botanical garden.
— Zone D is the southeast quadrant, which is the east side of the Oxbow by Church Street into the Legion Memorial Field area. This particular area would have just about everything, but is definitely centered on baseball and softball. Four pinwheels equaling 16 fields would be built in this area, and include a trout lake and possible camping. There also would be basketball courts
In every zone, a pedestrian trail would connect to the other zones. All parking is anticipated to be hard-surface parking, not gravel. Pedestrian bridges also can be built to cross the bodies of water.
Over 70% ($54 million) of the price tag is swallowed up by dredging the Oxbow lakes, making them deeper and cleaner, according to estimates compiled by Design Workshop. The zone projects can be done for between $5 million (Zone B) and $33 million (Zone D). Maybe surprisingly, infrastructure improvements such as pedestrian sidewalks and roadway improvements, could be done for less than $4 million.
The parks plan is part of a "synergy" that is existing around the parks.
Funding is in the final stages for the indoor sports complex, and the council recently heard a presentation to add roundabouts along U.S. 34 through the area and making them part of the Iowa Department of Transportation's 2025-29 capital projects plan. On Jan. 17, the city will hold a public hearing about phase one of the tennis court project, which essentially begins the construction phase of the courts.
"What this plan is doing is setting a really long-term road map, bits and pieces that you can pull off and do as you find necessary funding," Boyd said.
The plan also aims to help the city find funding, particularly through economic development grants, the Iowa Clean Air Attainment Program, the Iowa Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), the Surface Transportation Block Grant, and others.
