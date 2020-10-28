OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council met in a work session Tuesday to discuss possible ways for funding and planning for capital improvement projects in the next year and beyond.
With city administrator Philip Rath taking the lead in the discussion, councilmembers and city staff talked about a more cost-effective approach to the city's budget as it prepares to work on the fiscal year 2022 budget.
City Public Works Director Larry Seals spoke as a member of the city's fleet committee, which is responsible for the fire and police vehicles, and other pieces of equipment the city uses.
"We want to be fiscally responsible, and we evaluate each piece of equipment and how much longer it has," he said. "For example, our street sweepers are on a six-year replacement schedule, and those are something we want to replace."
He also mentioned the fire trucks, which are aging. Fire chief Tony Miller said one of the trucks, a 1996 model, has a rusted ladder and is out of service. Other trucks have high miles and could cost up to $750,000 to replace.
"We're very good at keeping things up to date, but we have to weigh costs," Seals said. "Can we still get parts for equipment?"
Councilmember Skip Stevens said he thought there was equipment sold in the past that could have been kept. Seals said equipment not used typically goes to auction.
"We try to look at what we have and see if it fits in another department," Seals said.
The discussion then turned to the broader topic of planning and budgeting, and transparency. Councilmember Matt Dalbey believed the city staff and council should work together more to decide on priority when it comes to capital investment projects (CIP). One of the reasons Rath assumed his role earlier this year was because of his "priority" philosophy to spending.
"The council is in charge of the budget, and deciding if it will work well or not for the people here," Dalbey said. "We have a lot of wants, but a lot more needs."
Ottumwa already has some of the highest tax rates in the state for cities its size, which complicates matters when it comes to both funding projects, but also trying to alleviate tax pressures for its residents.
"If we can put the debt-service into the future, but grow the tax base at the same time, that will help lower the overall tax burden on individuals," Rath said. "But there has to be some give and take. We're up against our operating levy for our general fund, but if we can find ways to relieve that pressure, we can grow the city.
"It's not something you can do in just one year," he said. "If you can look at a plan three to five years out that will help in the long run."
There was also a discussion of an "emergency fund" as part of a budget, where items (such as this year's Babe Ruth World Series) that aren't budgeted but are needed become a priority, no matter what kind of item.
"Every year we have items that aren't budgeted, and the first thing you ask is, 'OK, what gets cut in return?'" council member Marc Roe said. "And the one thing we can cut is human capital, so I'm a little more risk-averse when it comes to budgeting because of unplanned costs."
It was noted that over time, personnel cuts are not sustainable.
"You lose staff, you lose services," Rath said.
Stevens said communication has been a problem in the budgeting process over the years. Most staff and council members were in agreement there needs to be a constantly updated list of projects in a CIP, whether it's for a couple of years or longer. Once a project is completed and another replaces it, that should be reflected. Or if one project falls through, another can take its place.
Rath also expressed different ways to funding, such as available grants, that could pay for a project in a given year, and that should also be reflected.
"Projects drop off and get added," he said. "Because it's on the list, it's planned for. Same thing with the roads and streets. Now, that can change year to year. One street becomes more priority over another. You have to have that flexibility.
"But because it's in that schedule, people know it's coming up."
Rath and city finance director Kala Mulder discussed different types of bonding, and the positives and negatives of short- and long-term bonds.
"You want to pay things off ASAP. No one likes debt," Mulder said. "I think we could look at longer bonds, maybe eight to 10 years, because that could give us some relief, and the interest rates are lower than we've seen."
"It's a choice whether you want to pay less per year or more over time," Rath said. "You can pay a short-term loan quicker, but you also have the finance costs."
Mulder said the city is looking at about $9 million for a new CIP through the fiscal year 2023, and that will include fleet purchases, police vehicles, street repair.
"At the low end, it's about the $5 million mark," she said. "If we include every street listed, it's about $13.8 million, but I don't think that's realistic. It's not really what we have done in the past." She also said a couple of projects are falling off the books.
For Meyers, it came down to one concept.
"I caution against going real long distance (with a CIP)," he said. "We want to lower the taxes, so where is the revenue coming from? We might get immediate relief, but overall, how are you going to pay it back?"
"I think these are things we need to be thinking through," Mayor Tom Lazio said. "It's going to be a long-term process."
In other business:
• The council approved for Rath to issue requests-for-proposal for fixed-based operator services at the Ottumwa Regional Airport, with the goal of taking on those services in March of next year. Services would including janitorial, fueling, flight instruction, and others. The current agreement with Archangel Services LLC ends Feb. 28 of next year.