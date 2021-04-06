OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council is expected to approve plans, specifications and form of contract for the Rehabilitate Runway 4/22 Project for the Ottumwa Regional Airport during at public hearing at today's meeting at City Hall.
The project, which will be fully paid for by Federal Aviation Administration grants and will not have any money removed from The airport fund, is estimated to cost $442,000, according to plans put together by airport consultants Kirkham Michael.
The project includes crack repairs as well as pavement patching, pavement marking removal and new markings, among other jobs.
The bid deadline for the project is April 27, with the council awarding the bid at its May 4 meeting.
In the other business, the council:
• Is expected to authorize the renewal of the city's health and dental insurance through Wellmark, and vision insurance through Avesis, but there will be changes for fiscal year 2022.
In a letter sent to staff by city finance director Kala Mulder, insurance rates would have increased by 11.5% if the city renews with no changes. However, by working through Mark J. Becker and Associates, some alternatives were made that would only see an increase of 1.9%, saving the city $350,700 while providing many of the same services and not increasing the levy rate.
• Is expected to approve the hires of Barbara Codjoe as director of human resources for the city, and Rodney ReQuena as an officer with the Ottumwa Police Department.
• Is expected to consider settlement agreements with five local convenience stores that faced fines for providing tobacco to minors as the result of a compliance check conducted by OPD Feb. 3.
The Ottumwa Board of Health also will meet for its second time this year, with two public hearings scheduled regarding the condemnation of properties at 120 S. Van Buren Ave. and 236 Phillips St. The Van Buren property suffered a fire last year and has suffered a partial structure collapse. The Phillips property has been out of code since it was placarded in August.
The city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors are expected to approve the low bid for the courthouse fire alarm upgrade to Elite Fire Sprinkler Systems for $62,500. Hawkeye Communications is the project's contractor, and Ridgway Electric of Ottumwa is an electrical sub-contractor.
They are also expected to approve the Secondary Roads Department's five-year construction plan through fiscal year 2026, as well as review of the department's fiscal year 2022 budget.
The supervisors are also expected to adopt a resolution mandating property owners destroy noxious weeds as listed by Iowa Code by June 1. Those weeds include annual cockleburs, buckhorn, Canada thistle, quack grass, European morning glory and others. Failure to comply will result in the county removing the weeds, and assessing the cost to the property owner.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.