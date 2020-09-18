OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council will hold a special meeting to possibly decide the future sanitation services for the city.
The meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Bridge View Center, and the public is strongly encouraged to attend if there are issues or questions regarding the future of the service.
The new 10-year contract will go to either Sparta Waste Services of Urbandale, or to Bridge City Sanitation, which is the current contractor for sanitation. The contract would begin July 4, 2021.
Residents who have questions or concerns but can't attend the meeting should contact the administration at City Hall at 641-683-0600. Any concerns or questions received will be forwarded to the council for discussion at the meeting.