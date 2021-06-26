The Ottumwa City Council has a special meeting for the second straight week and will return to regular session July 6.
After last week's meeting discussed the roles and responsibilities of staff, council and those who sit on committees, the meeting Tuesday at City Hall will focus on what the city's role will be with a human rights commission.
The council is expected to receive a presentation from Monica Stone, who is the deputy director of the Iowa Department of Human Rights' Community Advocacy and Services Division.
The work session will focus on four key points:
• State-level services and resources that are available to Ottumwa from the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and Iowa Department of Human Rights, and offering information about three models (human rights, civil rights and hybrid) used in other cities.
• Reviewing and identifying existing local diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and assessing wants and needs for each.
• Identifying goals, essentially describing the city when the work is completed.
• Identifying gaps and a high-level plan to go forward. This stage would include any kind of order in which needs have to occur, and how often progress needs to be assessed.
Under Iowa Code, Ottumwa is not obligated to have a human rights commission because its population is less than 29,000. But local activists have asked the city to review the topic for almost a year, and discussions have occurred at various junctures since last summer.
Ottumwa last had a human rights commission in 2015, but ran out of funding to support it.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will be approving all employee salaries for fiscal year 2022 during their weekly meeting at the courthouse.
Among elected officials, the following salaries are scheduled to be approved for the next fiscal year, which begins Thursday:
• Supervisors Jerry Parker, Brian Morgan and Wayne Huit — $36,060.54
• Auditor Kelly Spurgeon — $59,591.50
• Treasurer Laurie Fountain — $59,124.61
• Recorder Lisa Kent — $58,739.49
• Attorney Reuben Neff — $88,651.20
• Assessor Gary Smith — $72,979.62
• Sheriff Don Phillips — $78,056.12
The supervisors approved an increase of between 2.3% and 2.8% at a meeting in February.
The supervisors are also expected to approve union contracts with Teamsters Local 238 for the courthouse and sheriff units, and Local 616 AFSCME with the Secondary Roads unit.
Also, the supervisors will issue a disaster declaration for the county. Storms ravaged Blakesburg over a week ago and flash flooding caused damage in Eldon Thursday.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be live-streamed on the county's YouTube channel.