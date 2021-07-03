The Ottumwa City Council will receive an update regarding City Hall's improvement project during Tuesday's meeting in council chambers.
The building's boiler system has been repaired "numerous times" and is in need of replacement, public works director Larry Seals wrote in his staff summary to the council.
Also, City Hall also will likely need to brought up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance on every floor. The basement and the other three floors in the building all face some sort of need to meet compliance, from the most benign water fountains to bathroom remodels.
It is also noted in an assessment from Willett, Hofmann & Associates, the firm that detailed the work needed and provided recommendations for upgrades, that the existing heating and cooling system is outdated, and recommended a "Hybrid 2" HVAC system that would combine a variation of temperature zones with hot water.
If everything the firm proposed was repaired, the cost would be $5.2 million, including any potential fees.
The council is also expected to pass the second consideration of an ordinance that would allow privately owned or leased dumpsters in city parking lots, similar to what has been done in the Canteen parking lot and the Jefferson Street lot.
Also on the agenda is an amendment to city code about the roles and responsibilities of the city clerk.
The council will also set July 20 as a date for public hearings regarding the disposition of properties at 313 Allison Ave., and 915 E. Division St.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors are expected to approve resolutions to accept collective-bargaining contracts for the courthouse unit and Secondary Roads department
Also on the agenda is acquiring GPS for the Secondary Roads vehicles and equipment at a cost of $727.45.
There will also be a public hearing to close and vacate a stretch of 180th Street between 90th Avenue and 100th Avenue, as that stretch of road is dirt and difficult for the county to maintain, county engineer Jeff Skalberg said in a previous meeting.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be live-streamed on the county's YouTube channel.