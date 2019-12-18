OTTUMWA — Christmas week will bring about changes in schedule for many government offices.
• City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25, as will all Wapello County offices. The Ottumwa Public Works Central Garage will also be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas, as well as the Ottumwa Police Department Records Desk, the Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St., the Ottumwa Public Library, Ottumwa Transit bus routes, and the Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices.
Curbside trash and recycling collection will also be impacted by the holiday. Collection normally scheduled for Wednesday will be picked up Tuesday. Bulky item pickup on both sides of the river will be Thursday of Christmas week, and items need to be called in by 3 p.m. Tuesday. County trash and recycling pickup will be Thursday, Dec. 26.
In addition, the Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and be closed Dec. 25.
The Ottumwa Health and Inspections Department will be open holiday hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the week of Christmas and New Year’s.