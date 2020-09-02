OTTUMWA — The approaching Labor Day holiday means a change in schedule for city and county offices in Ottumwa.
Departments and offices at City Hall, Ottumwa Cemetery, Ottumwa Public Library, Ottumwa Water and Hydro, the Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center and landfill will all be closed for the holiday Monday. In addition, all Wapello County offices will close.
The holiday will have an impact on the curbside tract and recycling collection as well. Non-commercial pickups normally done on Monday will be moved to Tuesday. Bulky item and yard waste collection normally done on Tuesday will be moved to Thursday, moving all bulky item, appliance and yard wast pickup in the city Thursday. For collection, call Bridge City Sanitation by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The rest of the collection routs will remain the sam.
Labor Day will also put Ottumwa’s Health and Inspections department on its holiday schedule for the week. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday next week.