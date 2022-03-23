The Ottumwa City Council, after pouring through dozens of ideas from both the public and city staff, unanimously approved four ways to spend approximately $1.8 million in the first round of American Rescue Plan Act funding during Tuesday's special meeting at City Hall.
City officials held a public meeting and used several council meetings to hear from the public ideas on how to spend the money, but all along the city has tried to find ways that would provide "the most bang for the buck."
The council also had to make a decision by the end of the month, and another round of the same $1.8 million funding will come next year. In both cases, the money can't be spent just on anything; the U.S. Treasury requires the money to be tailored to specific needs.
This time around, the city will dedicate the funds to the following items:
— Revenue recovery related to the pandemic: $562,117
— Medium density infill development/prototyping: $150,000
— Construction of campground shower house: $300,000
— Upgrades to City Hall HVAC system: $809,671
Regarding the HVAC system, city administrator Philip Rath said that was an expense "that would be incurred one way or another." It is possible the second round of ARPA money would go to the project as well.
"The benefit is that we had a company come in and do an evaluation, looking at the energy efficiency we could get form a new system," he said. "I don't know if this is initial to the building, but it is decades old. This is a way to get fresh air intake, which has health benefits as well."
Director of community development Zach Simonson discussed the medium density infill development and prototyping, which are both a core objective with the 2022 Housing Plan.
"With the medium density prototyping, the idea here is that the study identified a 'missing middle' in terms of middle-income, affordable housing, but also to make use of infill lots that are not the most attractive and most suitable for owner-occupied single-family units," he said. "The idea is that we would go in and work with architects to develop three or four concepts, and build to that prototype.
"The other type of prototyping we're looking at is designing two or so single-family layouts, meeting with contractors within the Mission 500 program," he added. "So there's some opportunities to create some cost savings that would make it easier, more affordable for folks to build homes."
Simonson said the city currently owns between 30 or 40 lots that could benefit from the funding, and that many lots are valued under $5,000.
"That tells us there's dozens and dozens more out there that would be beneficial," Simonson said.
"So we're talking potentially 75 to 100 lots," council member Russ Hull said.
"Easily," Simonson said.
The shower house project has been long discussed and is finally coming to fruition, and revenue recovery from the pandemic is also an area where ARPA funding can be spent.
The city took many of the ideas for the funding and determined which could be used as part of a bonding package and which could fall under ARPA funding. Staff then separated the ideas that it decided to bond for, then scored the remainder for ARPA funding based on priority.