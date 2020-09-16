OTTUMWA — An intermittent defect on one of the Ottumwa Fire Department's firetrucks turned into a discussion about possible changes to the fleet during Tuesday's city council meeting.
The water pressure governor and message panel, which communicates to a remote message center that maintains water pressure throughout various volumes of use by varying engine RPM, has experienced a failure on Truck #317, said Ottumwa Public Works Department Director Larry Seals.
The truck itself, a 2003 American LaFrance Pumper Truck, has some wear and tear, with over 107,000 miles and more than 9,000 hours as of July 30. Original parts aren't available because of the truck's age, and the repair would cost between $11,125 and $12,125 for parts and labor; no local technician exists to fix the problem.
Councilman Bob Meyers asked Seals if there was any warranty still left on the truck, and Seals said it was too old.
However, that truck isn't the one that is in most dire need of repair or replacement, and whether the city pays for the cost to repair this truck's issue doesn't mean the fleet will be better off long-term, fire chief Tony Miller said.
"When you get a truck, it's not like you go to the local car lot and say that's the one you want," Miller told the council. "It takes a minimum of a year to spec it out, and at least a year to get the truck. So if you get it tomorrow, it's two years down the road. The going rate for a truck is about $700,000.
"We have two vehicles that are way over 100,000 miles," he said. "And the repair bills on them get higher and higher and higher. That's not going down."
Miller said there have been many instances where there are conflicting emergencies, especially with medical calls and structure fires. He said the department averages 35 structure fires over the last three years, and he doesn't see that decreasing anytime soon.
Meyers said there has been discussion about using the department's smaller trucks more often, but that creates a potential problem for the two three-man crews the department uses, city administrator Phil Rath said.
"When you respond to an emergency call, and a fire comes on, the time to go back to the station get a truck is lost time," he said. "So they take the trucks now so one person can stay with the patient if necessary, and two to go to the scene, but you still have to have the fire safety protocols in place and make sure those people are safe."
Miller concurred with Rath's assessment.
"We have six-person crews working every day," he said. "On a medical call we don't take the squads out like we used to, because if we get stuck out there with a squad and have a structure fire, we're in trouble. So the squads are set aside right now and we take the firetrucks out."
Seals said Truck #317 isn't the truck that needs to be replaced first, and doesn't have the highest miles. Truck #320 "is recommended first."
"There is some statistical stuff, like how many hours a year and how many miles a year, that we have put together," Seals said. "We can give a better overall of all five of our trucks and how they look annually."
Councilman Matt Dalbey believed an overall assessment of the truck fleet should be presented.
"It might be good for the public and the council to have a special session to get a read on how much the trucks are used and how they're needed," he said. "We're going to have to bite the bullet pretty soon, and we're going to need at least one truck sooner than later.
"We need a good clear idea, what they need and don't need so we can fund that in the future, because it's a big expenditure," he said. "The last one we bought was a million bucks."
In other business from the meeting:
• The council approved the promotion of Michael Sieren to sergeant in the Ottumwa Police Department, and Jason Parmenter to the role of lieutenant. Sieren would replace Parmenter and Parementer would fill the job of Chad Farrington, who was promoted to chief of police following the retirement of former chief Tom McAndrew. Farrington has been performing both chief and lieutenant duties since the retirement. By promoting from within, the city saved money from its general fund and won't put stress on 12-hour shifts. The city cut two officer jobs for budget purposes effective July 1, and currently has a roster of 38 officers.
• The city approved a fee of $150 per day, with a $100 deposit, for rental of the rodeo area in Ottumwa Park. The fee would be good for three years, and if a non-rodeo event reserved the space, the fee would be the same. The fee is based on size of the event and the impact on the grounds, said Ottumwa Park Director Gene Rathje.