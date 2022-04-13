OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa and Bridge City Sanitation will hold the Citywide Drop-Off Day on April 23 from 7-11 a.m. in the Ottumwa Water & Hydro parking lot.
The Citywide Drop-Off Day is a returning event where residential solid waste customers have the opportunity to complete their spring cleaning by disposing of residential bulk items and solid waste for free. Customers should bring their items to the parking lot where they will be directed to dump their waste. Bridge City Sanitation will load the waste and haul everything to the Ottumwa/Wapello County Landfill.
Construction debris, hazardous material, tires, recyclables, yard waste and commercial waste will not be accepted. Customers should be prepared to show a driver’s license with a City of Ottumwa address.