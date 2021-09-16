OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for excellence in financial reporting ending June 30, 2020.
The city receives a certificate, and the honor is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and it's attainment "represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management," according to a press release from GFOA.
The city's comprehensive annual financial report for that fiscal year was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The certificate program was established in 1945 to recognize and encourage excellence in financial reporting by state and local governments.
The GFOA provides best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.