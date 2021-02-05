OTTUMWA — The city of Ottumwa is serious about improving its quality of life, and it took another step toward that during Tuesday's city council meeting.
The council approved a resolution on a 4-0 vote to allow the Ottumwa Area Arts Council to enter into a partnership with the 2021 National Fitness Campaign to build a Keith Haring Fitness Court in the city.
The fitness court would feature "seven-minute, seven-movement" circuit training that allows for a full body workout. But the court will be more than that, as it would feature pop art from Haring, a New York City-based artist who died in 1990.
City administrator Phil Rath showed a presentation of what the court would look like, and that can be found on the city's YouTube page.
Ottumwa was identified by the campaign as one of 10 communities in the nation to participate in the 2021 initiative, based on its commitment to diversity as well as planned improvements to the parks system. Councilwoman Holly Berg abstained from the vote because she is a representative of the arts council, but endorsed the project.
"There's only one fitness court in Iowa, which is in Clinton," she said. "It's kind of exciting to bring that in, and it really fits nicely into our 2040 Comprehensive Plan."
The city would not fund the project, but the arts council and National Fitness Campaign would work jointly to raise the $200,000, plus a concrete slab, necessary for the project, though there aren't any strings attached.
"Since it's a state and nationally known project we would be looking at outside funding sources and not tapping into other funding sources that groups are using in town for projects," Berg said. "If for some reason we aren't able to raise the full amount, then we're under no obligation to move forward. If we don't raise it, we don't do it."
The fitness court, which Rath recommended be built near the trail head in Sycamore Park along the Des Moines River, is 38 feet by 38 feet on top of a slab, with a rubberized surface on top of the concrete base, and exercise structures on top of that. Residents would be able to work core muscles, as well as pushes, pulls, squats, lunges, bending and agility exercises. Rath said there would be a bilingual app that can be downloaded to a phone to guide people through a session.
"The company we partner with helps with the fundraising, the construction and promotion of the site," Rath said. "We're looking at having this for any kind of exercises classes, for people to go there on their own."
As for the artwork, the 10 communities would receive a five-year license to display the artwork on the structure, Rath said. However, Berg said the choice of art is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
"I think it would be a great opportunity that draws people to a quality-of-life aspect," Rath said. "Working into the trail structure, with it being outdoors ... the city is definitely supporting this in-kind and really wants to make sure we can do everything we can to see this happen."
The city's involvement with the project began in November, when council members approved an application by the Parks Advisory Board in conjunction with the area arts council. The city was then selected as one of the 10 communities to participate in the initiative.