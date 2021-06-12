The Ottumwa City Council is expected to approve the revised contract with Bridge City Sanitation for the city's trash and bulky items collection service during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
After a lengthy process drawn out over several meetings late last year, Bridge City was awarded a new 10-year contract after the council decided in a split vote to continue the service with the company.
Bridge City's new contract would begin July 4, and run through June 28, 2031. Starting fees per month per household would be $16, and increase every year though the end of the contract, topping out at $20.08 in the final year.
However, some adjustments could be made based on fuel prices to operate vehicles or any potential landfill fee increase.
Some council members also were skeptical with the service based on complaints they'd heard from residents. As a result, the city is toughening its oversight, requiring Bridge City to maintain logs of customer calls and emails about service, and turning those into the city on a monthly basis. In return, the city will maintain its own log and provide it to Bridge City monthly. Bridge City also is required to have a staff member answering calls during normal business hours.
However, if Bridge City fails to provide "satisfactory services" within the terms of the contract, the city will allow 21 days for Bridge City to meet compliance. If that is not accomplished, the contract would default.
In October, Bridge City was selected to continue its services by a 3-2 vote over Urbandale-based Sparta Waste Services, which would have been the cheaper option in the long run.
In other business, the council is expected to adopt a resolution to allow Bird Rides to maintain an e-scooter form of transportation in the city.
The agreement is for one year, and the city will be amending two ordinances to reflect safe operation of the e-scooters in the city. The city is not liable for damage to the e-scooters, and there will be no more than 100 e-scooters in the fleet.
Also:
• There will be a public hearing regarding a second violation by Yesway #1030 of selling tobacco to an underage individual. The penalty is either a fine of $1,500 to the city or suspension of the retailer's permit to sell tobacco for 30 days, according to Iowa Code.
• As part of the consent agenda, the city is expected to approve a lease agreement with the Ottumwa Adult Softball League to resume operations beginning Tuesday and ending in Dec. 31, 2022. Adult softball was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
• The city also is expected to pass a resolution to receive up to $474,000 in grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration for the Runway 4/22 project at the Ottumwa Regional Airport.
There also is a board of health meeting before the regular meeting, which will consist of public hearings regarding condemnation of structures at 236 Phillips Street and 308 W. Sixth St.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers, and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors return from a week's absence to a lengthy agenda.
One of the bigger items on the agenda is a resolution for a sign replacement program, called the Sign Replacement Program for Cities and Counties.
County engineer Jeff Skalberg and other staff have identified 163 regulatory and warning signs that require replacement, and is asking for $10,000 for the replacement. The Iowa Department of Transportation will reimburse the county for that expense, and $5,000 per city "for conforming regulatory, warning and school area signing materials for the replacement of existing signs to the county."
The supervisors are also expected to approve several hires, three of them in the sheriff's office.
Keagan Atkinson, Shawn Davis and Marcus Cottrell all will be approved as correctional officers in the Wapello County Jail, while Nashalie Porto will be approved as an interpreter for the Department of Human Services. Stephanie Horn will become a clerk in the Motor Vehicle Department after serving as a clerk in the tax office.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be streamed live on the county's YouTube channel.