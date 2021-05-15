The Ottumwa City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday, and is expected to approve Zach Simonson to the new role of director of community development.
Simonson, who was the city planner just a few months ago, took on added responsibilities in the planning and zoning department after the firing of Kevin Flanagan in February.
At a March council meeting, city administrator Phil Rath announced he was seeking a position on staff that would be involved with planning and zoning, but would also focus on housing as part of the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Housing is one of the core tenants of the plan, as the city has a shortage of it.
However, the position goes beyond those facets.
"...And finding a home for arts and culture so there is a staff person to serve as a liaison, and outreach for diversity and equity for community development," Rath said at that meeting.
The annual salary will be $80,000. The action item is part of the consent agenda.
Also, there will be a public hearing regarding an amendment to the fiscal year 2021 budget, which lasts through June 30.
Also, the council is expected to:
• Authorize the purchase of a 2014 Dodge Grant Caravan as a courtesy vehicle at the Ottumwa Regional Airport. The vehicle would be available for pilots and other visitors flying into the airport.
• Approve the purchase of five 2021 Ford Explorer police interceptors to replaced five aging vehicles, as well as equipment installation for each. The total cost for the vehicles and equipment is approximately $235,000, with $175,000 going to the vehicles themselves.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will discuss an Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Plan, which has been a collaboration between county engineer Jeff Skalberg, county education specialist Paige Shafer and county conservation board director Richard Tebbs.
The goal of the plan would be to reduce the presence of noxious weeds on county right-of-ways, as well as providing "safe, functional and ecologically improved corridors to travel throughout the county."
According to the plan, the county hasn't had a program like this. Also, the education specialist would serve as the "roadside manager" until a full-time position could be filled.
The plan is a year-round project, with January through March set aside for tree removal and planning of projects. The spring and summer months would be dedicated to seeding, mowing and spraying, and the fall months for cutting more trees, maintaining equipment, etc.
The supervisors are also expected to set May 25 as a public hearing for the Wapello County Emergency Relief Food Program, and will hire Deborah Barnes as a part-time clerk at the American Gothic House.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube page.