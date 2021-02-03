OTTUMWA — After two substantial winter weather events in January, and fielding several calls from residents, city officials described how they snow remove snow during Tuesday's meeting at city hall.
As part of announcing the budget for snow removal, public works director Larry Seals also outlined facets of the snow-removal process, from when the city's Snow Emergency Ordinance goes into effect to the priorities for snow removal.
He also showed video of how the city's plows must make multiple passes when slush has been embedded on the streets.
The city has seven big trucks and a smaller one for snow removal along 320 lane miles and 57 miles of alleys.
"It's not only the events themselves, but there are a lot of miles to cover," councilman Marc Roe said. "Each one of those is responsible for about 40 miles per truck."
Seals concurred.
"I think one of our trucks averages 67 miles," he said. "A lot of times it takes time to back up. Sometimes we have to hit the same routes multiple times, maybe three times in one night if the snow is blowing."
In declaring the Snow Emergency Ordinance, Seals said his outfit likes to give residents plenty of notice if they need to move vehicles from one side of the street to the other. The city follows the odd/even system, where on odd-numbered days on the calendar, residents park on the odd-numbered side of the street, and vice versa, as outlined by city code.
For example, if the city is anticipating heavy snow or ice at 2 a.m., the city will let the public know of the ordinance in the early evening. Much of the determination is based on the National Weather Service forecast.
"We're not always right, and we get criticized," Seals said. "I think we do a good job of predicting it. A lot of times we do it right."
Other significant points about snow removal:
• The priority of streets to be plowed are those that require access for emergency services (city lots, arterial routes, critical health alleys), followed by residential streets and other alleys.
• The city plows streets when there is at least 3 inches of snow or ice.
• Alleys are plowed when 6 inches of snow are on the ground.
• Arterial and collector streets (95 miles) are pre-treated with salt brine before a weather event.
Main roads like Quincy Avenue or Pennsylvania Avenue require six passes.
Overall, the city's snow budget is $400,000, which Seals based on an average over the last decade, and the money that isn't used transfers to the Road Use Fund. For the snow and ice event on New Year's Day and a snow event on Jan. 25, the cost was a combined $170,000, which included labor, equipment and materials. The New Year's Day event took a week to clean up.
When there is an ice and snow mix on streets, the plow blade pull off some of the slush, but the city also allows Mother Nature to lend a hand.
"If we get enough warm days in a row, we'll be able to get under the ice," he said.
"We have good operators who are well-seasoned in what they're doing," Seals said. "For the most part, people comply with the ordinance, but we do get a lot of calls that we didn't hit their street, or we only did one lane. A lot of times that's because the street is narrow. Sometimes it just takes a while to get back on those cases."
Another issue that recent is the delicate treatment along Main Street since the Streetscape renovation. With plant boxes and other nooks and crannies in the street, the process can be a challenge.
"We are limited in that we can really just pull the snow into the street so the skid loader can get it," Seals said. "It's really the best we've been able to do. We don't want to put a lot of salt into the plantings."
Seals' presentation during the meeting can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
In other business:
• City administrator Phil Rath, in an item not on the agenda, asked the council how it wants to conduct future elections for city officials. He laid out three scenarios: a primary, then general election (currently used); a general election with the plurality of votes deciding the winner, or a runoff if there is no majority winner in the general election.
Rath established March 2 as a date for a public hearing to discuss the topic.
• The city approved $8.4 million in bonds for the rest of this fiscal year and fiscal year 2022. Seven million of that includes capital improvement projects for street work, fleet upgrades, park improvements, etc., while another $700,000 will go toward Bridge View Center maintenance, equipping the parks department, etc. The final $700,000 will go toward improvements at The Beach, and improvements to city hall.