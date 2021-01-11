OTTUMWA — Six years ago, a human rights commission in Ottumwa fizzled away for various reasons, maybe none more important than a lack of participation.
That may no longer be the case.
The Ottumwa City Council at its meeting last week began in-depth discussions about creating a human rights advisory committee that would serve as an advocate and educate residents regarding their civil rights in a variety of areas, namely workplace and housing to name a couple areas, and perhaps leading to a full-fledged commission over time.
"I feel the city should be a leader in these efforts," city administrator Philip Rath told the council. "We'll continue to pursue a model for establishment of an advisory board, but my initial thoughts would be to hold public listening sessions."
Restoring a human rights commission, which was in place in some form or another from 1982 to 2015, is popular, though it could take time. It was one of the main objectives survey respondents disclosed as the city was piecing together its 2040 Comprehensive Plan when it came to "Celebrate Diversity," which is one of the core pillars of the plan.
Now, it appears the council is ready to take steps toward making that happen. Several council meetings have featured Lorraine Uehling Techel and Rachelle Harris of Ottumwans for Racial Justice, which has informed the council of what they'd like to see, mainly "to advance justice, promote equality and protect civil rights of residents." They first addressed the council in August, returned in October and Rath said then that some decisions would be made by early this year.
However, under Chapter 216 of the Iowa Code, Ottumwa is not obligated to have a human rights commission. Only cities with a population of 29,000 or more must fund such a commission. But with the diversity in Ottumwa, with a population around 25,000, a human rights commission has gained traction once again.
One problem the original commission ran into, councilman Bob Meyers said, was that it wanted to handle issues locally, but were forced to go through the Iowa Civil Rights Commission in Des Moines.
"That was a factor," said Meyers, who was on the council when it was abolished in 2015. "I also remember funding was always an issue, and so many of our boards aren't funded."
Rath said he envisions something more "advisory," but was open to suggestions from the council members.
"I thought our comprehensive plan fell a little short on content," he said. "I think we need to identify individuals that can help establish goals and objectives, and see what a human rights body or entity looks like.
"I think we need someone who could take a look at our current policies and offer suggestions. Sometimes in government we don't see the impact of some of the decisions we make, and there are unintended consequences."
Council members Marc Roe and Matt Dalbey expressed interest in being a part of a solution in earlier meetings, and councilwoman Holly Berg also believed laying the foundation was important.
"I think moving toward some sort of advisory makes a lot of sense," Berg said. "I think having a group that can assist with education and outreach is critical. I know a few months ago there was someone who didn't what how to file a complaint, and I just happened to see it to be able to tell them. So a group who can make sure those resources are out there for community members is really important."
Rath said he'd recommend staying away from handling complaints on a local level for the time being, but believed it was important to have people who "are specialized in that."
"It reduces the cost, but makes it a better process in the end, I think," he said. "Having people locally who could assist would be the way to go. If we grow into something and get about 29,000 in population, then we're going to have to do that.
"But I think we're in a better position if we have the promotion, educations and advocacy initially."