OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has appealed a judge's decision that found the city owned a half mile of sewer that needs upgrades worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The November decision and the city’s appeal filed earlier this month, mark the start of the next chapter in a dispute that's played out over years.
On one side of the argument are landowners in the McCarroll subdivision. The other side is the city, already saddled with expensive sewer upgrades and trying to avoid another.
The major question is whether the roughly 2,300 linear feet of sewer in the northern Ottumwa subdivision is privately-owned, or city-owned. If the latter, then it would be Ottumwa's responsibility to maintain it.
On Nov. 16, Judge Gregory Milani ruled the city had taken possession of the sewer line in the 1950s when it dedicated the addition. Thus, the sewer should have been maintained all along by Ottumwa.
The City of Ottumwa, through attorney David Schrock, argued to Milani that when the city dedicated the addition, paperwork specifically names the streets, but not the sewer. Schrock wrote in a brief to the court that this was intentional.
In the court filings, the city's attorneys wrote, "In none of the plats, resolutions, or dedications submitted as exhibits by either of the parties is there set forth ANY language expressing any intention to dedicate or convey the private sanitary sewer lines in question to the city."
The lawsuit began in November 2017 by residents of the subdivision: Michael Courtney and Kathy Courtney, and Jody Williams and Todd Williams.
In court filings that initiated the lawsuit, the residents said that in November 2015 they were notified by Ottumwa that it considered the sewer line in the subdivision to be private, and that they would cease maintenance efforts.