OTTUMWA — The city of Ottumwa has fired planning and development director Kevin Flanagan, effective Feb. 23.
According to documents obtained by the Courier though the Freedom of Information Act, Flanagan was discharged because he "has not made the required progress in addressing his performance shortfalls as identified in the Performance Improvement Plan." The document continued that "it became clear that these performance issues are beyond resolution."
City Administrator Phil Rath said Friday the job would posted by the end of next week and that he hoped for a "rolling batch of applicants" until the position was filled. Planning and zoning is one of the more important positions among city staff, and he added that it was important to find "a good fit and the right person to fill the role."
"These are always difficult decisions, but we wish Kevin well," Rath said. "Now we can take a step back and evaluate internally. It's a critical role, and we'll look to fill the void there. It might not be necessarily a director of planning and zoning, but we are looking to build a team here that's dedicated to a common cause.
"That's what will work best for the community," he said. "If we could hire someone within six to eight weeks that would be ideal, but that person has to be a good fit for what we're looking for."
Flanagan was hired at Ottumwa's city planner in June 2016, then became the planning and development director in December 2017 to fill a vacancy. Before Ottumwa, he was the Fairfield city administrator from 2012-2014, and the city manager in Denison from 2009-2012.