The City of Ottumwa’s Independence Day public fireworks display is held after dark Monday at Ottumwa Park. The show will begin shortly after 9:30 p.m. The annual professional fireworks show is a local tradition and draws many onlookers from around the area.
On the evening of the display, traffic on the Wapello Street Extension will be restricted to right turns only coming in and out of Ottumwa Park. Left turns crossing the median will not be allowed.
The rain date for the public fireworks display is July 5.
The public is reminded that while fireworks are legal in the state of Iowa, any discharging of fireworks in City Parks, Trail System, the Beach parking lot or on city grounds is illegal and is punishable by a fine up to $500. Fireworks may be discharged on private property in the city limits on July 4 only from 4-10:30 p.m.
