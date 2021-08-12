OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa is aiming to complete repair of Main Street in a little less than two weeks.
The city released a tentative schedule based on current pace of work to address construction of sunken brick pavers in the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street. All dates are tentative should inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
The timeline is as follows:
• Monday. Portzen Construction will remove the mid-block crosswalk in the 300 block of East Main Street. During this time, the street will be closed adjacent to the crosswalk. However, vehicle access will remain open from both Green Street and Jefferson Street.
• Tuesday. The intersection of Market Street and Main Street is scheduled to be open to traffic.
• Wednesday. Portzen will remove the mid-block crosswalk in the 100 block of East Main Street. The street will be closed adjacent to the crosswalk, though access will remain open from both Market Street and Court Street.
• Aug. 23. Removal of the intersection of Green Street and Main Street will begin.
• Aug. 24. The mid-block crosswalks in the 100 and 300 blocks of East Main Street are scheduled to be open to traffic.