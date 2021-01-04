OTTUMWA — Ottumwa City Hall is reopening to the general public Tuesday.
The city’s administration will continue to review the advice of Wapello County Emergency Management and Public Health, the Iowa Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control.
The city will continue to monitor and improve remote services for the future and encourages the public to stay vigilant by following the guidelines of IDPH, including proper hygiene and social distancing.
For changes in the future availability of services, visit the city website at www.cityofottumwa.com.