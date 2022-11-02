OTTUMWA — Even though the City of Ottumwa and Heartland Humane Society have had a working agreement for four years, both appear to want that partnership stronger.
The city and the no-kill animal shelter are discussing their next agreement that will benefit both, and perhaps for longer term. In exchange for assisting the city's animal care efforts, the shelter receives $5 per tag for each dog license, plus other fees such as vaccinations.
However, Heartland Humane Society board member Garrett Ross spoke of the financial shortcomings of the shelter, which is a non-profit shelter.
"When the organization was formed, they knew it was going to be difficult with a lot of limited revenue streams besides adoption fees, fundraisers and donations," Ross said. "Our staff is stretched very thin at the facility, and we've been sitting at less than 60% of our full-staffing in the last several years.
"We need both the support of the city and our community to continue our important work here."
The shelter moved into its current location on Fox Sauk Road in 2003, but Ross said the building, a former sanitation building, is starting to deteriorate, which is drawing concern.
"It really wasn't designed for our needs and what we need to utilize it for, but over the years we've kind of made it work," he said. "We've really pushed forward to make sure it's functioning for our needs."
The last two-year agreement ended March 17, but was extended on a limited basis in June until Dec. 31. City administrator Philip Rath said the next agreement will address compensation and services, as well as the "hold period" from when Heartland receives the animal to when adoption can take place.
The costs incurred by the shelter have been heavy, especially if veterinary fees are included. Ross said the shelter "pays the same street price" as anyone else. Also, vet fees are paid immediately if an animal isn't current on its shots.
Last year, board member Don Darland said, it cost $350,000 to run the shelter. Ross added that average monthly expenses are $18,000.
"It's a lot," Ross said. "And it's grown. The cost of adding staffing is going nowhere but up as of late."
Animals also become the shelter's property after a five-day impoundment period, and the shelter receives no fees from the city when that occurs. The shelter, which has 96 total spaces for animals, reserves 20 for the city (10 for dogs, 10 for cats) for animals that are impounded. In all, the city pays about $1,800 a month for the slots it has.
Ross said the shelter has seen strong adoption numbers, especially since the pandemic. He said there were 1,114 adoptions in 2020, and so far there have been 617. The shelter is at full capacity.
"We make sure there's a review process to make sure that animal is going to be a good fit," he said. "That way, we know we're not just going to see that animal a month later."
Mayor Rick Johnson asked Darland if the shelter has asked surrounding cities in the county for assistance. The Wapello County Board of Supervisors is usually a strong contributor toward the shelter's efforts, but Darland said they have reached out to others.
"I actually presented to the Eddyville City Council back in 2018," he said. "They were very interested but the situation was that we can't afford to go to Eddyville and pick up a dog or cat and bring it to the shelter. They didn't see it fit to do anything for us necessarily because we couldn't provide services to catch the animal."
"Those other towns would definitely be in the next steps of the conversation," Ross said. "Obviously, kind of looking at the low-hanging fruit, Ottumwa was our very first stop. But I think it's been quite some time since we've really come to the city and express the kind of work we do."
According to the current agreement, Heartland Humane Society is not to board dangerous animals as outlined by the city's code.
Another issue that has cropped up in the past, Rath said, was animal owners trying to reclaim their animal after the five-day impoundment window.
"That has caused some issues after the animal had already been adopted, or been promised to be adopted," he said. "One of the things we want to clean up in the next language is about the dangerous animals and what to do with those. We may have some other options inside the city at different locations.
"We have a short window, but I'm anticipating there's some good things we could put in there."
The council plans to have a work session to iron out details of the next agreement.
In other business:
• Rath discussed the imminent sale of the former Ottumwa Transit building to Wapello County Emergency Management. Emergency Management has sought the building for its purposes for months, but the closing has been hung up at the state and federal levels.
For the city to sell it, it will have to satisfy its current obligations. Rath said "it won't be cheap, probably in the ballpark of $300,000." He said the county may be willing to share half that cost, and the city will be able to recoup its half.
• The council approved the final reading of an ordinance change to rezone an area to commercial at the intersection of East Pennsylvania Avenue and Hutchinson Avenue. The approval clears the way for Dollar General, which sought a voluntary annexation of the property, to build a third store in Ottumwa.
