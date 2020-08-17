OTTUMWA — Those wishing to learn more about the Ottumwa Street Reconstruction Project will have their chance to learn more about it Thursday.
Representatives from the city and DC Construction will be available to answer questions at a public information meeting on the project from5-6 p.m. Thursday at the shelter house located behind the VFW Post 775, 702 W. Main St.; the location will allow for social distancing.
The project consists of full-depth full-width pavement replacement and also includes a new water main. It is being split into two phases to reduce disruption to residents. Construction on Phase I will begin on or about Aug. 24th. Phase 2 is expected to begin around mid- to late September.
During construction, Ottumwa Street will be closed to traffic but parking regulations will be relaxed in the area due to the project, however, do not block driveways, fire hydrants or other vehicles. Bridge City Sanitation will pick up trash and recycling at a central location; residents should label their bins if taking them off their property for collection. Bulky item pickup will be suspended during construction.
If you are unable to attend the meeting the information about the project will be posted on the City website at https://www.cityofottumwa.com/about/city_projects/ or you may call the Engineering Department at 641-683-0680.